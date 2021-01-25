Alex Barusevicus Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Alex Barusevicus has Died from Suicide .

Alex Barusevicus has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 24. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

Our thoughts are with the family & friends of 21-year-old Alex Barusevicus, who sadly took his own life last week. Use #MaleAwarenessMonday to check in on the men in your life. Join our free suicide awareness course to learn the warning signs. Call 01274 588002 to learn more. pic.twitter.com/odSW7sbx8L — The Cellar Trust #StillHereToHelp (@TheCellarTrust) January 25, 2021

The Cellar Trust #StillHereToHelp @TheCellarTrust Our thoughts are with the family & friends of 21-year-old Alex Barusevicus, who sadly took his own life last week. Use #MaleAwarenessMonday to check in on the men in your life. Join our free suicide awareness course to learn the warning signs. Call 01274 588002 to learn more.