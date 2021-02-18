Alex Clemmons Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Alex Clemmons has Died.

Death Notice for Today February 18. 2021

Alex Clemmons has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 18. 2021.

Mathieu Dominic Aspel 7h · Alex Clemmons was truly a unique individual. He was one of the few selfless people in this world that would stop what he was doing to help you at a moment’s notice or just hit you up out of nowhere to check on you. He was a close friend growing up, riding bikes around the neighborhood and playing. Even though I didn’t see him much lately, when we did catch up, he wouldn’t hesitate to tell anyone around us we were cousins. I’ll always remember the days of playing backyard football, middle school basketball, and some Gusmacker tournaments with him. He had the wildest fake passes I have ever seen in my life. Thanks for stopping in my dreams tonight to see me one last time to shoot hoops at the high school cuz, I’m gonna miss ya. The world lost a really special person.

