Alex Coppola Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Alplaus Fire Department member Alex Coppola has Died.

Alplaus Fire Department member Alex Coppola has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 13. 2020.

Alplaus Fire Department 1d · It is with great sadness and a heavy heart that we announce the passing of Alplaus Fire Department member Alex Coppola. Alex started with us as an explorer and grew in to the roles of Firefighter, EMT and served as a Lieutenant. All of our thoughts and prayers are with Chief Coppola and the entire Coppola family. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in his memory to the Alplaus Fire Department.

Tributes

Cheryl Culver Watkins

So very, very sorry. There are just no words. Keeping all of the Coppola family and AFD in our thoughts and prayers.

Diane Thorne

I had to read the post several times because I couldn’t believe/comprehend what I was reading. My heart is truly broken for all of the Coppola family. So sorry for your loss. 💔

Mike Kent Sr.

Very sorry for your loss Alex was my partner at Mohawk Rest In Peace

Theresa Kennedy

My deepest condolences to the Coppola family and AFD.

Monica Isles

My condolences to the family. I worked with Alex at Mohawk and he always had a huge smile on his face. He will be missed. Fly high.

Tiffany Bardwell

My deepest condolences to his family and friends. On a few occasions my family had medical emergencies (1 involving my twin daughter when she was only 10 months old) and Mr. Coppola was always the first to arrive on scene (I think he lived in our neighborhood). He was always so kind, calm, patient and professional. May his family find comfort in his wonderful memory.

Erin Jarvis

Chief and Coppola Family, I am so sorry for your loss. Sending lots of thoughts your way.

Tom Tobin

Sorry for your loss Chief. Our prayers are with you and your family and department

Dave Gallup

So very sad. The loss of anyone at any age is very difficult. Even more so when it is such a talented young man. I’m so very sorry, hugs and prayers his family and the firefighting family, it hits us all the same.

Gina Bologna Wierzbowski

I am so so sorry to hear of Alex’s passing. I remember him in class as an EMT student. An exceptionally bright, funny and kind young man. My heart and prayers are with the Coppola family and AFD.

Bob Barber

My heart goes out to the Coppolla family and our Alplaus fire department family on this tragic loss.

Robin Driskel

Sending prayers and healing thoughts- I can’t imagine how sad you all are at this loss

Dale Lingenfelter

My heart goes out to the Coppola family. My deepest condolences!!

Mary Brandt

Thoughts and prayers are with his family and extended Fire Department Family

Ross Thornhill

I am shocked and saddened to learn of Alex’s loss. My sincere condolences to the entire Coppola family.

Arthur Hunsinger

So sorry for your loss, my prayers for Alplaus Fire and Chief Coppola’s family 🙏

Lorraine Unson Waterhouse

Oh this has taken my breath away…

I am so sad to hear this news. Sending sympathy, prayers, and love to the Coppola family.

Cheryl Bechard

I’m so terribly sorry for your loss. I enjoyed working with Alex at The Edison Club many years ago. Xoxo

Beth VanSchaick

So much heartache for such a wonderful family to endure💔. Love & prayers to Andy & Janice from ‘the lady on the bridge’

Cathy-Jo Deamer

My deepest sympathy to the Coppola family and the Alplaus Fire department family on your loss.