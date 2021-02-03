Alex Kamal Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :The Expanse Season 5, Episode 10, titled “Nemesis Games” Alex Kamal (played by Cas Anvar) has Died.

Alex Kamal Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :The Expanse Season 5, Episode 10, titled “Nemesis Games” Alex Kamal (played by Cas Anvar) has Died.

The Expanse Season 5, Episode 10, titled “Nemesis Games” saw the latest character die on the show (spoilers ahead) as Alex Kamal (played by Cas Anvar) met a very sudden end that has left fans of the Amazon Prime Video show confused and frustrated. Alex’s death on the show came after the actor who played him was fired after a series of sexual misconduct allegations against him emerged in summer 2020.

Source: ‘The Expanse’: How Alex Kamal Died and Why Cas Anvar is Leaving the Show

