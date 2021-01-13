Alex Martinez Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Deputy Alex Martinez has Died .

Deputy Alex Martinez has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 12. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

The Lea County Sheriff’s Office extends our deepest condolences to the Gaines County Sheriff’s Office and the family of Deputy Alex Martinez. pic.twitter.com/mRsffAnI50 — Lea County Sheriff’s Office (@LeaCountySO) January 13, 2021

