Alex Murdaugh indicted on 22 charges including fraud and money laundering, while serving prison time for shooting deaths of wife and son

Alex Murdaugh : Disbarred attorney Alex Murdaugh indicted on 22 new charges, including conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering

Disbarred Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh has been indicted on nearly two dozen new charges, according to the US Department of Justice. The charges include one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and bank fraud, one count of bank fraud, five counts of wire fraud, one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, and 14 counts of money laundering. The indictment alleges that Murdaugh engaged in three different schemes to obtain money and property from his personal injury clients. He is currently serving prison time for the shooting deaths of his wife and son in June 2021. If convicted on all 22 counts, Murdaugh could face up to 480 years in prison and fines of up to nearly $13 million. Murdaugh’s attorneys have released a statement saying that they anticipate the charges being quickly resolved without a trial.

Read Full story : Federal grand jury returns 22-count indictment against Alex Murdaugh /

News Source : https://www.hawaiinewsnow.com

Alex Murdaugh indictment Federal grand jury charges Criminal charges against Alex Murdaugh Legal proceedings against Murdaugh Indictment details on Alex Murdaugh case