Alex Olmedo Death – Obituary – Dead : Alex Olmedo has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

By | December 11, 2020
0 Comment

Alex Olmedo Death – Obituary – Dead : Alex Olmedo has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

Alex Olmedo has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 11. 2020.

Wimbledon @Wimbledon The AELTC was deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Alex Olmedo and Gordon Forbes, two hugely influential figures in the history of tennis. Our thoughts are with their families and friends.

Tributes 

———————— –

Is “REST IN PEACE” prayer for the dead biblical? Clerics speak ...

Category: Deaths & Obituaries

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.