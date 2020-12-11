Alex Olmedo Death – Obituary – Dead : Alex Olmedo has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

Alex Olmedo has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 11. 2020.

The AELTC was deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Alex Olmedo and Gordon Forbes, two hugely influential figures in the history of tennis.

Our thoughts are with their families and friends.

— Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) December 11, 2020