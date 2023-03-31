“Alex Pepe dies, tennis and charity icon”

It is with deep regret that we inform you of the passing of Alex Pepe. He was not only a skilled athlete, but also a certified tennis umpire who served as a line judge at Wimbledon. He had an admirable reputation for his fundraising efforts for childhood cancer causes, and his impact will be felt for years to come.

Totteridge Tennis Club is deeply saddened to announce the passing of Alex Pepe, a beloved member of our community. Alex was not only a skilled tennis player, but also a passionate advocate for children’s cancer charities. His legacy will undoubtedly continue to inspire us for generations to come.

Apart from his impressive skills on the tennis court, Alex was also a qualified tennis umpire, who had the honor of serving as a line judge at Wimbledon. His expertise and love for the sport were contagious and he always had a smile on his face when he spoke about the game.

Off the court, Alex was dedicated to raising money for cancer research charities, with a particular emphasis on helping children. Over the years, he organized many fundraising events that brought together tennis enthusiasts and the wider community to support this worthy cause. As a result of his tireless efforts, Alex made a significant contribution to the development of cancer treatments and support for those affected by this disease.

The news of Alex’s sudden passing has left our community deeply saddened. His unfailing generosity, positivity, and kind-heartedness have touched the lives of many of us. Everyone who knew him will miss him dearly and remember him as a true inspiration.

At this difficult time, our thoughts and sympathies are with Alex’s family and loved ones. We hope that they will take solace in the fact that Alex’s legacy will live on through his many contributions to the sport of tennis and to his charitable work.

Source : @TTCtennis



