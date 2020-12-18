Alex Rittle Death -Dead – Obituary : Alex Rittle has Died .
Alex Rittle has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 17. 2020.
It is with much sadness that we inform the campus that Alex Rittle, President of @UMBCGSA and a Ph.D. candidate in Geography and Environmental Systems (GES), passed away unexpectedly. https://t.co/oi7mL0nnUh
— UMBC (@UMBC) December 17, 2020
UMBC @UMBC It is with much sadness that we inform the campus that Alex Rittle, President of @UMBCGSA and a Ph.D. candidate in Geography and Environmental Systems (GES), passed away unexpectedly.
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.