Alex Rittle Death -Dead – Obituary : Alex Rittle has Died .

By | December 18, 2020
Alex Rittle has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 17. 2020.

UMBC @UMBC It is with much sadness that we inform the campus that Alex Rittle, President of @UMBCGSA and a Ph.D. candidate in Geography and Environmental Systems (GES), passed away unexpectedly.

