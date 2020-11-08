Alex Trebek Death -Dead : Jeopardy host Alex Trebek has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

By | November 8, 2020
Jeopardy host Alex Trebek has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 8, 2020.

” Jeopardy! on Twitter: “Jeopardy! is saddened to share that Alex Trebek passed away peacefully at home early this morning, surrounded by family and friends. Thank you, Alex. ”

Tributes 

Hassan Chammout
@ChammoutHassan
·
1h
This was last night. After winning Final Jeopardy, Burt Thakur told Alex Trebek that he’s the reason he learned English. Alex inspired so many hearts, and filled our lives with so much kindness and warmth. He will continue to inspire future generations! RIP #AlexTrebek #jeopardy

Alex Trebek was simply one of the greatest broadcasters in the history of the medium; the pinnacle of polished professionalism, yet still so warm that he felt like a family member. What a gift that we all had the opportunity to learn from his example.

Austin Young Shull wrote 
I can only imagine the number of curious minds that Jeopardy! impacted over the years, who otherwise wouldn’t have had such opportunities, just because it came on after the local news.

Thank for you providing that for generations

All of America Flag of United States and Canada Flag of Canada and people with TVs around the globe are thinking fondly of Alex Trebek on this Sunday of his passing. Republicans, Democrats, Independents, Socialists, Libertarians, & the Green Party. I don’t know about Antifa, or Boogaloo Boys. RIP #AlexTrebek

