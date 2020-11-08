Alex Trebek Death -Dead : Jeopardy host Alex Trebek has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

Jeopardy host Alex Trebek has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 8, 2020.

” Jeopardy! on Twitter: “Jeopardy! is saddened to share that Alex Trebek passed away peacefully at home early this morning, surrounded by family and friends. Thank you, Alex. ”

Jeopardy! is saddened to share that Alex Trebek passed away peacefully at home early this morning, surrounded by family and friends. Thank you, Alex. pic.twitter.com/Yk2a90CHIM — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) November 8, 2020

We have lost an icon. Almost every night for more than three decades, Alex Trebek entertained and educated millions around the world, instilling in so many of us a love for trivia. My deepest condolences to his family, friends, and all who are mourning this tremendous loss. pic.twitter.com/XoobAfJwBv — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) November 8, 2020

Tributes

My heart is so sad over the passing of the classiest game show host of all time!!! His style was real to me …… condolences to his entire family and fans #AlexTrebek pic.twitter.com/3zMFAmpAXT — Steve Harvey (@IAmSteveHarvey) November 8, 2020

Hassan Chammout

@ChammoutHassan

·

1h

This was last night. After winning Final Jeopardy, Burt Thakur told Alex Trebek that he’s the reason he learned English. Alex inspired so many hearts, and filled our lives with so much kindness and warmth. He will continue to inspire future generations! RIP #AlexTrebek #jeopardy

Clue: A class act. The consummate professional. Came into our living rooms for almost four decades. A kind and generous gentleman. Answer: Who was Alex Trebek Rest In Peace, Sir. pic.twitter.com/XNku94jn7s — Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarro) November 8, 2020

Alex Trebek was simply one of the greatest broadcasters in the history of the medium; the pinnacle of polished professionalism, yet still so warm that he felt like a family member. What a gift that we all had the opportunity to learn from his example.

Austin Young Shull wrote

I can only imagine the number of curious minds that Jeopardy! impacted over the years, who otherwise wouldn’t have had such opportunities, just because it came on after the local news.

Thank for you providing that for generations

All of America Flag of United States and Canada Flag of Canada and people with TVs around the globe are thinking fondly of Alex Trebek on this Sunday of his passing. Republicans, Democrats, Independents, Socialists, Libertarians, & the Green Party. I don’t know about Antifa, or Boogaloo Boys. RIP #AlexTrebek