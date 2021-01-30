Alexa Randolph Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Missing Alexa Randolph of Morgantown WV has Died.

Death Notice for Today January 30. 2021

Missing Alexa Randolph of Morgantown WV has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 30. 2021.

Chelsy Smith 3h · Alexa Randolph what a sweet and kind soul gone way too soon. You were an amazing person and I loved watching you be a mother. The memories I have of you are a representation of the full of life personality and infectious laugh you had. You are loved, Alexa and will be truly missed in this crazy world

MISSING MORGANTOWN WOMAN Press release just received from MPD:

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – On Jan. 28, 2021 at approximately… Posted by Kromatic Media on Friday, January 29, 2021

Tributes

Savannah Marie·

Today is a sad day for so many people. Alexa Randolph was beautiful inside and out. She was the kind of girl who hyped other girls up. She always had something nice to say and her heart was so big. The world lost a great person and a sweet young boy lost his mother.

My heart breaks for her son, Jax. I can’t imagine how much he is going to miss her. She loved him more than anything in this world. How do you even explain to a 5 yr old that his mom isn’t coming back? 💔 I can’t imagine the void left in his heart from such a tragedy.

RIP Alexa – you are greatly missed.

Lindy Sgambati

I am so sorry for the loss of your good friend. Prayers to you and her loved ones .

Amanda Chapman

Greatly said savannah. She was an amazing young lady! I can’t even imagine. Many thought and prayers to her family.