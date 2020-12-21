Alexander Kagansky Death -Dead – Obituary : Alexander „Sasha“ Kagansky has Died .
Alexander „Sasha“ Kagansky has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 20. 2020.
I am so sorry to hear about the passing of Alexander Kagansky. Sending my thoughts and prayers your way. 🙏
I was wondering if you can confirm if this is Alexander Kagnasky's Twitter account?https://t.co/qDNrstWrM3
— President-Elect Angel ❌ (@AngelOfficial) December 21, 2020
Global Young Academy @GlobalYAcademy · 6h Sad news has reached us. Alexander „Sasha“ Kagansky was reported as having passed away. We don‘t have the details yet. Sasha was one of the most active GYA members and a true inspiration. We‘re deeply affected by his untimely death and grieve with his family and friends.
President-Elect Angel @AngelOfficial Replying to @GlobalYAcademy I am so sorry to hear about the passing of Alexander Kagansky. Sending my thoughts and prayers your way. I was wondering if you can confirm if this is Alexander Kagnasky’s Twitter account?
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.