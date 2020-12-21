Alexander Kagansky Death -Dead – Obituary : Alexander „Sasha“ Kagansky has Died .

Alexander „Sasha“ Kagansky has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 20. 2020.

Global Young Academy @GlobalYAcademy · 6h Sad news has reached us. Alexander „Sasha“ Kagansky was reported as having passed away. We don‘t have the details yet. Sasha was one of the most active GYA members and a true inspiration. We‘re deeply affected by his untimely death and grieve with his family and friends.

President-Elect Angel @AngelOfficial Replying to @GlobalYAcademy I am so sorry to hear about the passing of Alexander Kagansky. Sending my thoughts and prayers your way. I was wondering if you can confirm if this is Alexander Kagnasky’s Twitter account?

