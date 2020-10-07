Alexander Nwogu Death – Dead :Alexander Nwogu Obituary : Reynolds Community College Student Passed Away.
Alexander Nwogu has died, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 7, 2020.
” Reynolds Community College on Twitter: “We mourn the loss of Alexander Nwogu. Alexander was a standout student and beloved Student Ambassador at Reynolds. He went on to earn a degree from Virginia Tech. He will be deeply missed. ”
We mourn the loss of Alexander Nwogu. Alexander was a standout student and beloved Student Ambassador at Reynolds. He went on to earn a degree from Virginia Tech. He will be deeply missed. pic.twitter.com/LzJQypotDi
— Reynolds Community College (@ReynoldsCollege) October 7, 2020
Tributes
