Getting to Know Alexander Vinokourov

Early Years and Move to France

Alexander Vinokourov was born in the former USSR and was educated in a sports school in the Kazakh capital, Almaty. His move to France as an amateur represented a pivotal moment in his career. Based in Saint Etienne, he quickly found success and caught the attention of Vincent Lavenu, the manager of the Casino team.

Success with Telekom and T-Mobile

Vinokourov flourished fast and was signed by the top German outfit Telekom in 2000. He quickly rewarded them with a breakaway stage win at that year’s Vuelta a España and a silver medal in the Sydney Olympic Games. His most notable season with the top German squad, 2003, saw him claim his country’s first-ever podium in cycling’s biggest Grand Tour and a dramatic stage win at Gap. Then in 2005, he claimed his first of two editions of Liège-Bastogne-Liège by outsprinting fellow breakaway rider Jens Voigt and rounded off his time at T-Mobile with an epic Tour de France stage victory on the Champs Elysées.

Operación Puerto and Positive Doping Test

The darker side of Vinokourov’s success story was soon to be revealed when Liberty Seguros, the team he signed for after T-Mobile, was itself heavily embroiled in the massive anti-doping investigation, Operación Puerto, in Spain. Despite not being directly implicated or named, Vinokourov was left out of the 2006 Tour de France when the team sponsor-less. Matters grew even more complicated when he tested positive for blood doping during the Tour de France in 2007, resulting in a two-year ban.

Retirement and Team Management

After his ban, Vinokourov returned to racing for Astana and claimed another edition of Liège-Bastogne-Liège prior to closing out his career with a gold medal in London’s Olympic Games in 2012. Since retirement, he has had a successful career as team manager for Astana Qazaqstan, including the victory in the 2014 Tour de France for Vincenzo Nibali. In 2023, he managed to sign Mark Cavendish, widely considered to be the best sprinter of his generation, and his victory in the 2023 Giro d’Italia boosted the team’s morale prior to the Tour de France.

Conclusion

While Alexander Vinokourov is currently best-known as the team manager of Astana Qazaqstan, his time as a pro saw him become his country’s first ever Grand Tour winner, Monument champion, and Olympic gold medallist. Despite the positive test for blood doping in 2007, Vinokourov’s success story is a testament to his talent and determination both on and off the bike.

