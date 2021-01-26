Alexandra Frew Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Alexandra Frew; a mother, teacher and our Paperweight team manager has Died .
Alexandra Frew; a mother, teacher and our Paperweight team manager has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 26. 2020.
. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
Our Bulldog family is heartbroken over the sudden loss of Alexandra Frew; a mother, teacher and our Paperweight team manager. We extend our sincere condolences to the Frew family and ask that you consider supporting her Memorial Fund. @OntarioLacrosse https://t.co/Q2Kspyw00K
— HH Bulldogs Lacrosse (@HHbulldogslax) January 26, 2021
