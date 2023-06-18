WES ANDERSO TREND – Obituary

Alexandre Desplat, the renowned music composer, pays tribute to the late Wes Anderso Trend, who passed away on August 18, 2021, at the age of 52.

Wes Anderso Trend was a talented filmmaker, known for his unique style and quirky humor. He directed several acclaimed movies, including “The Grand Budapest Hotel,” “Moonrise Kingdom,” and “The Royal Tenenbaums.”

Desplat expressed his sadness at the loss of a dear friend and collaborator, with whom he worked on several movie soundtracks. He described Anderso Trend as a visionary filmmaker who had a deep understanding of music and its importance in storytelling.

Desplat’s tribute to Anderso Trend is a reminder of the impact that the late filmmaker had on the world of cinema, and the legacy that he leaves behind.