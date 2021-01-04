Alexi Laiho Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Alexi “Wildchild” Laiho has Died .

Alexi “Wildchild” Laiho has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 3. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

My very favorite guitarist has passed away. It is very disappointing.

Tonight i play his guitar and mourn.

his legacy will forever remain. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.

R.I.P. Alexi "Wildchild" Laiho#AlexiLaihohttps://t.co/etpsXQn9aW — Ryuta D. Malmsteen (@OfficialRyuta) January 4, 2021

