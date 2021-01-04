Alexi Laiho Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : One of the most renowned guitarists in the world, Alexi Laiho has Died .
. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
One of the most renowned guitarists in the world, Alexi Laiho, has passed away https://t.co/azQMVFmWc0
— Metal Jacket Mag (@MetalJacketMag) January 4, 2021
Comments and Reactions
RIP Alexi Laiho… Damn…
ESP Guitars: Artist Spotlight – Alexi Laiho (Children of Bodom) https://youtu.be/YZcFdPhX7SI
コレ見た時に「やべぇ痩せ方してるなぁ…」と思ってたんですよね。2年弱前の動画で去年の10月にライブやってるから、たまたまこの時こうだっただけかもだけど。
ESP Guitars: Artist Spotlight – Alexi Laiho (Children of Bodom)
ESP Signature artist Alexi Laiho of the renowned Finnish extreme metal band Children of Bodom stopped by ESP headquarters to tell some stories of his many ES…
Itku tuli. Lepää rauhassa Alexi Laiho. Sign of the horns #ripalexilaiho
Je suis littéralement sous le choc, Alexi Laiho à fait partie des gens qui m’ont fait aimer le Metal, apprendre sa disparition me fait vraiment de la peine, merci Alexi pour tout ce que tu as apporté au monde de la musique, repose en paix.
#AlexiLaiho
#nowplaying
#ChildrenOfBodom / Tokyo Warhearts 東京戦心 Live in Japan 1999
また一つ残念な知らせが…
††† -R.I.P.- †††
#alexiLaiho
今夜はコレを聴く事にしようかな。
Children Of Bodom
Nuorena lähti kitaramaestro. RIP Alexi Laiho Pensive faceSign of the horns#cobhc
Holy shit Alexi Laiho. RIP.
That’s crazy.
Thanks for helping shift me toward metal.
Sign of the horns
