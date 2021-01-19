Alexis Knudsen Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Alexis Knudsen has Died.

By | January 19, 2021
0 Comment

Alexis Knudsen Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Alexis Knudsen has Died.

Alexis Knudsen has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 19. 2020.

Scott Tourville 5h  · Rest easy young lady, Alexis Knudsen, you left this world way too soon! This pic with your smile shining so brightly will always be my memory of you. I wish I could have helped you more with your hurts, hangups, and habits. I pray that your story will help me help someone down the road!!!

Source: (20+) Facebook

Tributes 

———————— –

Is “REST IN PEACE” prayer for the dead biblical? Clerics speak ...

Category: Deaths & Obituaries

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.