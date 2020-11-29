Alexis Sharkey not Dead but Missing : Help Find Alexis Sharkey Missing in Houston, Tx
MISSING PERSON COURTESY POST
‼️PLEASE SHARE‼️
One of my friends in @Houston has now been missing for 48 hours….
Posted by Hill Country Scanner on Sunday, November 29, 2020
What Friends of Alexis are Saying on social media.
if y’all could please share this & get this out there to help her loved ones find her. ALEXIS SHARKEY has been missing over 24 hours after she made plans but never showed up. HOUSTON, TX pic.twitter.com/Dv3DqZoqiX
— s h e n n a 💛✨🦋 (@shenna_brook) November 29, 2020
Guys I need your help. Please retweet this in hopes of finding one of my friends & business partners. She was last seen in Houston, Texas. Her name is Alexis Sharkey & has the world map tattoo on her right thigh. PLEASE RETWEET WE NEED HER HOME SAFE❤️ pic.twitter.com/AiXxMSZcN7
— Ashlynn👁 (@cannaqueen9) November 29, 2020
‼️ PLEASE SHARE ‼️
One of my really good friends from Houston Texas has been missing now for 48 hours. Police are involved and we need to help to share and spread her story as much as possible!
Alexis Sharkey
26 years old
5’7” , 120 lbs
Dirty blonde/light brown hair
Blue eyes
.
— Madison Tomkow (@madisontomkow) November 29, 2020
❗️P L E A S E S H A R E ❗️
One of my sweet friends has been missing for over 48 hours now. Police are now involved &…
Posted by StylesbyLauren on Sunday, November 29, 2020
