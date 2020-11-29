Alexis Sharkey not Dead but Missing : Help Find Alexis Sharkey Missing in Houston, Tx

A Texas mother needs your help finding her 26-year-old daughter Alexis Sharkey. Her family says she hasn’t been seen since Thanksgiving.
Please share this post!!! Alexis Sharkey, is missing!! No one has heard from her for over 24 hours and the police are involved. She has lived in Houston Texas since January and that was where she was last seen. Please help us find her and bring her home safely!! We are so very desperate!!! Please share!! Anyone with any information please contact the Houston police.  Shared for a friend and worried sick mother.

One of my friends in @Houston has now been missing for 48 hours….

One of my sweet friends has been missing for over 48 hours now. Police are now involved &…

