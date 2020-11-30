Alexis Sharkey Death -Dead – Obituaries: Missing Instagram influencer Alexis Sharkey found dead in Houston.

Missing Instagram influencer Alexis Sharkey has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 30, 2020.

“yeena Fisher on Twitter: “Instagram influencer Alexis Sharkey found dead in Houston https://t.co/BKk6TqlyDp Shocking news… My thoughts and prayers for Alexis Sharkey’s family. RIP. ”

When Alexis Sharkey, a Texas influencer with over 21,000 Instagram followers—who’d recently expressed her desire to divorce her husband of less than a year—went radio silent after spending Thanksgiving with friends, alarm bells went off https://t.co/TxvkKckDXj — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) November 30, 2020

Tributes

Friends of Alexis Sharkey, whose body was found off a Houston highway on Saturday, told me the 26-year-old complained about her troubled relationship with her new husband https://t.co/aUzj214fzd — Pilar Melendez (@pbmelendez) November 30, 2020

This might be the last photo of Alexis Sharkey alive. She’s there on the right. She spent Thanksgiving with friends who say Alexis was going watch movies with them Sat. The 26YO ‘influencer’ was found dead, naked Sat. morning.@houstonpolice are working to solve case.#khou11 pic.twitter.com/WcMn85Iht3 — Melissa Correa (@KHOUmelissa) November 30, 2020

KyleKicks wrote

Damn what is going on in Houston? Everytime i look up its another murder. and not like regular murder Briana Teirra Johnson killed and found in her car trunk. the other was Alexis Sharkey was found dead on the side of a road in Houston