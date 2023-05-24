Alfa Barrie: Cause of Death and What Happened to the 11-Year-Old Victim

Alfa Barrie Cause of Death : Alfa Barrie Cause of Death: Tragic End to 11-Year-Old who Went Missing with Garrett Warren

Alfa Barrie, an 11-year-old boy, and Garrett Warren, a 13-year-old boy, were seen together in Harlem on May 12-13 before they were reported missing separately, according to the New York Police Department. The police searched for them and found their bodies in different locations. Alfa Barrie’s body was discovered in the Harlem River, while Garrett Warren’s body was found in the Hudson River, which were over two miles apart. According to a law enforcement source, a teenage boy who was present said that Alfa and Garrett were playing near the water’s edge when one of them pushed the other towards the water, and both entered the water. The third boy briefly saw them but did not witness them getting out of the water. The police deployed harbor units, divers, boats, and helicopters, but the boys could not be located immediately. Garrett’s body was found near the Madison Avenue Bridge in the Harlem River two days later, while Alfa’s body was discovered in the Hudson River near the Upper West Side. The cause of Garrett’s death was determined to be an accidental drowning, while the cause and manner of Alfa’s death are pending further examination by the medical examiner’s office. They were believed to be friends, although they attended different schools.

Read Full story : Alfa Barrie Cause of Death, What Happened to Alfa Barrie? /

News Source : A Maria Minolini

Alfa Barrie Death Investigation Alfa Barrie’s Mysterious Demise Alfa Barrie’s Cause of Death Revealed Alfa Barrie’s Death: Unsolved Mystery Alfa Barrie’s Tragic End: Uncovering the Truth