Alfa Barrie victim keyword : Two Boys Found Dead: Alfa Barrie and Garrett Warren

“Body of 11-Year-Old Alfa Barrie Found in Hudson River After Friend Garrett Warren Discovered in Harlem River”

The lifeless body of 11-year-old Alfa Barrie was recovered from the Hudson River on Saturday morning by search teams. This tragic event occurred two days after his companion, 13-year-old Garrett Warren, was found deceased in the Harlem River. CBS2’s Naveen Dhaliwal interviewed grieving family members who are seeking answers.

News Source : CBS-Newyork

