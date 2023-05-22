Alfa Barrie, victim of tragic water incident in Manhattan : Family of Alfa Barrie, 11-year-old victim in Hudson River tragedy, searches for answers

The Search for Answers: Family of Alfa Barrie, Missing Bronx Boy Found in Hudson River, Seeks Explanation for Tragic Fate

The family of the Bronx boy whose lifeless body was pulled from the Hudson River is searching for answers regarding how he and his friend ended up in dangerous waters near Manhattan. Alfa Barrie, an 11-year-old who loved math and engineering, was not the adventurous type and would never have gone out without checking in with his mother, according to relatives who spoke with The Post. The family is struggling to understand how Alfa, who did not know how to swim, ended up in the water, and they are mourning the loss of a sweet kid who appreciated the little things in life, such as helping his mother with the laundry. The cause of death for Alfa and his friend, 13-year-old Garrett Warren of Harlem, has yet to be determined, but police suggest that tides may have played a role in the tragedy.

News Source : Kevin Sheehan,Steve Janoski

