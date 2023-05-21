Alfa Ousmane Barrie – focus keyword : Body of missing 11-year-old Alfa Ousmane Barrie recovered from Hudson River

Body of Missing 11-Year-Old Alfa Ousmane Barrie Found in Hudson River

Reports have confirmed that the body found in the Hudson River on Saturday morning is that of missing 11-year-old Alfa Ousmane Barrie, who attended Democracy Prep Public School in Harlem. Barrie had been reported missing on May 14, and had last been seen with 13-year-old Garrett Warren, who was also missing. Warren’s body was subsequently found in the East River on May 18. Police are continuing to investigate the circumstances of both boys’ deaths, but foul play is not currently suspected. Barrie’s family is said to be devastated by the loss, and a condolence service will be held on May 22 at the Futa Islamic Center in the Bronx.

News Source : NAYABA ARINDE Amsterdam News Editor

