Alfie Humphreys Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Alfie Humphreys has Died.

Death Notice for Today February 20. 2021

Alfie Humphreys has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 20. 2021.

Grassroots Football UK 10h · RIP Alfie Sad news this morning, one of Widnes FC U12 amazing footballers will not get the opportunity to share the pitch again with his friends doing, what he loved most. Alfie Humphreys passed away suddenly in the night. Our thoughts are with Alfie’s parents Nicola and Wayne, brothers Dylan and Charlie and extended family and friends at this time. The whole of the close-knit Widnes FC family is shocked and saddened by the news. Alfie was an integral part of the U12 Wyverns team and above all else a friend. His loss has sent shockwaves through us all. With the family’s blessing we are asking for any donations to help cover funeral costs or anything that can help support the family going forward. In true Widnes FC spirit, we know we will all come together as one, like we have always done, to show our love and support for an amazing young footballer and his family. Our thoughts and love go out to everyone close to Alfie at this incredible sad time. You can donate HERE https://gofund.me/e78ebf8b

Source: Grassroots Football UK – Posts | Facebook

Kellie Ward Was Hill

RIP young man, thoughts to your Mum, dad and family xx

Mandy Jackson

Such sad news. Another young life lost. Sending much love to his family at this sad time xxx

James Millward

Such a sad read. Having an U12 myself who loves football, I can’t imagine what the family are going through right now. RIP little man.

Thelma Pedelty-davies

So Sad Fly High little Man Deepest Sympathy to all his Family xx

Kirsty Burns

Very sad news, god bless Alfie from Shotts Bon Accord 2014’s 💙

Sian Atherton

Our thoughts are with Alfie’s Family He was a good friend to Ben in his class at school at oaky xx

Ray Cotterill

I referee the kids and it is great to see the excitement they show pre and during games. My heart is heavy knowing we have lost Alfie and hope his siblings can put in that extra bit for Alfie’s memory.

