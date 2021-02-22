Alfie Humphreys Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Much-loved students, Alfie Humphreys has Died .

The above mentioned individual has died , according to the following statements posted on social media.

RT @OATChadwick: It is with deep regret that we must share the devastating news of the passing of one of our much-loved students, Alfie Humphreys, in Year 7. Alfie was a popular and well-liked member of our school community and a talented young footballer.



