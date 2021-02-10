Alfonzia Jackson Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Alfonzia Jackson Jr., the Jefferson County man with the COVID variant has Died.
Death Notice for Today February 9. 2021
Alfonzia Jackson Jr., the Jefferson County man with the COVID variant has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 9. 2021.
The wife of Alfonzia Jackson Jr., the Jefferson County man with the COVID variant, announced Tuesday night that he has passed away.
Ashley Jackson posted the heartbreaking news on her Facebook page. https://t.co/GLFFfIOioA
— Jonathan Weisman (@jonathanweisman) February 10, 2021
