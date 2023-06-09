“Alfred A. Cunningham: A Notable Figure in History”

Alfred Adulfus Cunningham
Alfred Adulfus Cunningham can be described as a notable American historian, journalist, and author. He was born on October 15, 1882, in Knoxville, Tennessee, and died on June 12, 1939, in Nashville, Tennessee. Cunningham worked as a journalist for newspapers such as the Nashville Tennessean, the Nashville Banner, and The Commercial Appeal. He was also a prolific author, writing books on various topics such as the Civil War, Tennessee history, and the South. Cunningham’s most famous work is the two-volume “The Story of the Confederacy.” His contributions to the field of history and journalism continue to be recognized today.
