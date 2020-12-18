Alfred Farrar Death -Dead – Obituary : Alfred Farrar has Died .
Alfred Farrar has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 18. 2020.
This morning, I received the sad news from Alfred Farrar's son that his father has passed away.
My heart is heavy, but I am so grateful I had the chance to talk with Alfred over the last couple weeks to hear & share his story while he was still with us. https://t.co/t8ZpT4nqFW
— Shannon Kelly (@ShannonK_writes) December 18, 2020
