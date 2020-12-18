Alfred Farrar Death -Dead – Obituary : Alfred Farrar has Died .

By | December 18, 2020
0 Comment

Alfred Farrar has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 18. 2020.

Shannon Kelly @ShannonK_writes This morning, I received the sad news from Alfred Farrar’s son that his father has passed away. My heart is heavy, but I am so grateful I had the chance to talk with Alfred over the last couple weeks to hear & share his story while he was still with us.

