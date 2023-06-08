“Alfred Swinscoe: Missing for 56 Years After Visit to Pinxton Miners Arms”

Posted on June 8, 2023

It has been 56 years since Alfred Swinscoe visited the Pinxton Miners Arms on Church Street West in 1967 and he has not been seen since. A photo of him is available at the link provided.

News Source : DerbyshireLive

