Alfredo Climaco Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Alfredo Climaco, the ‘Piña Colada King’ and owner of local restaurant Tropicale has Died .

Alfredo Climaco has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 28. 2020.

We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

Alfredo Climaco, the 'Piña Colada King' and owner of local restaurant Tropicale, has died from COVID-19 complications, the restaurant said.https://t.co/qVi16ZWout — KATU News (@KATUNews) January 28, 2021

KATU News @KATUNews Alfredo Climaco, the ‘Piña Colada King’ and owner of local restaurant Tropicale, has died from COVID-19 complications, the restaurant said.