Alfredo Climaco Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Alfredo Climaco, the ‘Piña Colada King’ and owner of local restaurant Tropicale has Died .
Alfredo Climaco, the 'Piña Colada King' and owner of local restaurant Tropicale, has died from COVID-19 complications, the restaurant said.https://t.co/qVi16ZWout
— KATU News (@KATUNews) January 28, 2021
