Alfredo Quintana Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Portugal and Porto goalkeeper Alfredo Quintana has Died .

The above mentioned individual has died , according to the following statements posted on social media.

Deeply saddened, the EHF joins in mourning of the passing of Alfredo Quintana. The EHF sends its heartfelt sympathy to… Posted by EHF Champions League on Friday, February 26, 2021

RT @olympicchannel: The world of handball pays tribute to Portugal and Porto goalkeeper Alfredo Quintana, who has died aged 32.

@FCPorto @AndebolPortugal @ihf_info

https://www.olympicchannel.com/en/stories/news/detail/portugal-handball-keeper-alfredo-quintana-tributes/

Alfredo Quintana: “The warrior” who left too early. The Portuguese Handball Federation have shared the tragic news that Portugal goalkeeper Alfredo Quintana has passed away, aged 32. Our deepest sympathies are with Alfredo’s family, friends and teammates in this extremely difficult time.

Khaled Elmasry

Our deep condolences from Egypt

May his soul rest in peace

Marija Hodja

OMG, just a few days after great Zlatko Saracevic left us, also too soon..Rest in peace, both.

Walid Abdelhafez

Too sad… thoughts and support to his wife, lovely daughter and Portuguese handball family 😢

David Nunes

Just a reminder how life is short. Athletic, young … and still had a heart attack during a training session. RIP guerreiro!

Paul Dempsey

A true character and great keeper, he will be truly missed by all

RIP

Maciej Zieliński

Rest in Peace, hero! Huge lost for Portugal national team na FC Porto. Respect, legend and angel!

