Algonquin Shooting Results in One Fatality and One Injury, LMPD Reports today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

A double shooting in the Algonquin neighborhood of Louisville, Kentucky is being investigated by Metro Police. One man was killed and another was injured in the incident that occurred on Tuesday around 9:30 p.m. The police discovered a man with gunshot wounds who was pronounced dead at the scene. Another victim was found with life-threatening injuries and was taken to UofL Hospital. No suspects have been identified, and police are urging anyone with information to contact the Anonymous Tip Line or the online Crime Tip Portal. The Homicide Unit is currently investigating the case. Stay updated on similar stories by downloading the WHAS11 News app for Apple or Android users.

Algonquin shooting LMPD investigation Homicide in Algonquin Louisville Metro Police Department Gun violence in Louisville

News Source : CJ Daniels

Source Link :LMPD: Double shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 injured in Algonquin/