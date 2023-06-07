Ali Abbas Biography: Ali Abbas: A Comprehensive Look at His Biography, Family, Education, Age, Wife, and Father, Plus a List of His Dramatic Works

Who is Ali Abbas?

Ali Abbas is a talented Pakistani actor and model who has made his mark in the entertainment industry. With his exceptional acting skills and charming personality, he has become a household name in Pakistan. He has appeared in various popular TV dramas, including Mera Yaar Mila De, Ghar Titli Ka Par, and Khaali Haath.

Ali Abbas Biography

Ali Abbas was born on 9 February 1984 in Karachi, Pakistan. He hails from a well-known family of actors and artists. His father, Waseem Abbas, is a renowned Pakistani actor, while his mother, Saba Hameed, is a veteran actress and a recipient of the prestigious Pride of Performance award.

From a young age, Ali had a passion for acting and wanted to follow in his parents’ footsteps. He received his early education from Karachi’s prestigious St. Patrick’s High School and later completed his Bachelor’s degree from the University of Karachi.

Family

Ali Abbas comes from a family of artists where acting runs in the blood. His father, Waseem Abbas, is a renowned actor who has worked in countless TV dramas and films. His mother, Saba Hameed, is a veteran actress who has worked in the industry for over three decades. Ali’s sister, Meesha Shafi, is also a well-known Pakistani actress and singer.

Education

Ali Abbas received his early education from St. Patrick’s High School, Karachi. He then went on to complete his Bachelor’s degree from the University of Karachi. Although he had a passion for acting from a young age, he wanted to complete his education before pursuing a career in showbiz.

Age

Ali Abbas was born on 9 February 1984, which makes him 37 years old as of 2021. Despite being in his late thirties, he still looks youthful and handsome.

Wife

Ali Abbas is happily married to his longtime girlfriend, Hamna Ali. The couple tied the knot in a private ceremony in Lahore in 2012. Hamna Ali is not from the entertainment industry, and the couple keeps their personal life away from the limelight.

Father

Ali Abbas’s father, Waseem Abbas, is a well-known Pakistani actor who has worked in countless TV dramas and films. He is also a director and producer and has directed many popular TV dramas, including Choti Si Zindagi and Ghar Titli Ka Par. Waseem Abbas has won numerous awards for his outstanding contributions to the entertainment industry.

Dramas

Ali Abbas has appeared in many popular TV dramas throughout his career, including Mera Yaar Mila De, Ghar Titli Ka Par, and Khaali Haath. He has also worked in films and made his debut in the Pakistani film industry with the movie ‘Khuda Kay Liye’ in 2007. Some of his other notable TV dramas include Munkir, Tum Kon Piya, and Mera Naam Yousuf Hai.

Conclusion

Ali Abbas is a talented Pakistani actor who has made a name for himself in the entertainment industry. With his exceptional acting skills and charming personality, he has won the hearts of audiences all over Pakistan. He comes from a family of artists and has worked hard to establish his own identity in the industry. Despite being a successful actor, he remains humble and grounded, and his fans adore him for his down-to-earth nature.

