Ali Asghar Zarei Death -Dead – Obituary : Former Iranian MP and member of IRGC Ali Asghar Zarei has Died .
Former Iranian MP and member of IRGC Ali Asghar Zarei has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 6. 2020.
Former Iranian MP and member of IRGC Ali Asghar Zarei has died. He became famous when he cried on parliament floor after nuclear deal was passed in under 20 minutes. pic.twitter.com/qZ4FpL03A9
— Arash Karami (@thekarami) December 6, 2020
Arash Karami @thekarami Former Iranian MP and member of IRGC Ali Asghar Zarei has died. He became famous when he cried on parliament floor after nuclear deal was passed in under 20 minutes.
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.