By | December 7, 2020
Ali Asghar Zarei Death -Dead – Obituary : Former Iranian MP and member of IRGC Ali Asghar Zarei has Died .

Former Iranian MP and member of IRGC Ali Asghar Zarei has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 6. 2020.

Arash Karami @thekarami Former Iranian MP and member of IRGC Ali Asghar Zarei has died. He became famous when he cried on parliament floor after nuclear deal was passed in under 20 minutes.

