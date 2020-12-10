Ali Kirunda Kivejinja Death -Dead : Minister Ali Kirunda Kivejinja has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.
Minister Ali Kirunda Kivejinja has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 10. 2020.
Chosen Media 51 mins · FINALLY KIRUNDA ANNOUNCED DEAD!! ___________________________________________________ Minister Ali Kirunda Kivejinja was born on 12 June 1935[85 years ago] in the present day Bugweri District. He studied from Kibuli Junior School and Busoga College Mwiri before going on to obtain a Bachellor’s Degree in Zoology at Delhi University in India. In India, he was the treasurer of the African Students Association, an associsation that brought together a number of African nationalists that would later play a significant role in the fight for the independence of their respective countries.
Tributes
