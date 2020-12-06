Ali Muhammad Garba Death -Dead : Ali Muhammad Garba PhD has Died .
Ali Muhammad Garba PhD has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 5. 2020.
Innalillahi Wainnailaihi Rajiun
With total submission to the WILL of Almighty AlLah I regret to announce the passing of my Brother Ali Muhammad Garba PhD
Yaa AlLah Mun tuba, AlLah Kasa Aljanna ce makomar Wannan Bawa naka… A loss to the Family, a loss to Katsina and to BUK 😭 pic.twitter.com/IarmoG8ZV4
— Dee_Baba (@AbdulbBabankowa) December 6, 2020
