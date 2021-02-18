Ali Sadpara Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Ali Sadpara has Died .
Death Notice for Today February 18. 2021.
Ali Sadpara has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 18. 2021.
إِنَّا لِلّهِ وَإِنَّـا إِلَيْهِ رَاجِعُونَ
Ali Sadpara will always be remembered as our national hero. The tale of his love for the mountains, his passion & bravery will continue to inspire many. Deepest condolences to his family and the families of Jon Snorri & Juan Pablo pic.twitter.com/5U9QPuQCxV
— Humayun Saeed (@iamhumayunsaeed) February 18, 2021
Humayun Saeed @iamhumayunsaeed إِنَّا لِلّهِ وَإِنَّـا إِلَيْهِ رَاجِعُونَ Ali Sadpara will always be remembered as our national hero. The tale of his love for the mountains, his passion & bravery will continue to inspire many. Deepest condolences to his family and the families of Jon Snorri & Juan Pablo
NOTICE.
Tributes
———————— –
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.