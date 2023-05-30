“Alia Bhatt biography”: Biography of Alia Bhatt: Family, Age, Relationships, Career, Top Movies, Education, Net Worth, and More

Alia Bhatt: A Biography

Alia Bhatt is a popular Indian actress and singer who has made a name for herself in the film industry. She was born on March 15, 1993, in Mumbai, India, to filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt and actress Soni Razdan. Here is a closer look at her family, age, love affairs, career, top movies, education facts, and net worth.

Family

Alia Bhatt comes from a family of actors and filmmakers. Her father, Mahesh Bhatt, is a renowned filmmaker who has produced many successful films in Bollywood. Her mother, Soni Razdan, is an actress who has appeared in several Hindi and English films. Her sister, Shaheen Bhatt, is a writer and her half-siblings, Pooja Bhatt and Rahul Bhatt, are also actors.

Age

Alia Bhatt was born on March 15, 1993, which makes her 28 years old as of 2021.

Love Affairs

Alia Bhatt has had several high-profile relationships in the past. She was in a relationship with actor Sidharth Malhotra, but they broke up in 2017. Later, she started dating actor Ranbir Kapoor, and they are now in a committed relationship.

Career

Alia Bhatt made her debut in Bollywood with the film Student of the Year in 2012. She was praised for her performance in the movie and went on to act in several successful films like Highway, 2 States, Udta Punjab, Dear Zindagi, Raazi, Gully Boy, and more. She has won several awards for her acting, including four Filmfare Awards.

Apart from acting, Alia Bhatt is also a talented singer. She has sung several songs for her movies, including “Ikk Kudi” and “Samjhawan” from the film Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania. She has also released a single called “Prada” in collaboration with The Doorbeen.

Top Movies

Alia Bhatt has acted in several successful movies in her career. Some of her top movies include:

Student of the Year

Highway

2 States

Udta Punjab

Dear Zindagi

Raazi

Gully Boy

Education Facts

Alia Bhatt completed her schooling from Jamnabai Narsee School in Mumbai. She then went on to study at the prestigious Jamia Millia Islamia University in Delhi. However, she dropped out of college after her first year to pursue her acting career.

Net Worth

Alia Bhatt’s net worth is estimated to be around $10 million. She earns her money through her acting projects, brand endorsements, and other business ventures.

Conclusion

Alia Bhatt is a talented actress and singer who has made a name for herself in the Indian film industry. She comes from a family of actors and filmmakers and has won several awards for her acting. She is also in a committed relationship with actor Ranbir Kapoor and has an estimated net worth of $10 million.

