Alice Cooper Concert Schedule : Don’t Miss Out on Alice Cooper’s 2021 Tour Dates!

Alice Cooper Announces 2021 Tour Dates

Alice Cooper, the legendary shock rocker, has announced his 2021 tour dates, and fans around the world are already marking their calendars. With a career spanning over five decades, Cooper has solidified his place in the rock and roll hall of fame, and his live shows are known for their theatricality, pyrotechnics, and unforgettable performances.

The Tour

The tour, titled “Ol’ Black Eyes is Back,” will kick off on November 3rd in Daytona Beach, Florida, and will make stops in cities across the United States, including Nashville, Chicago, and Las Vegas. Cooper will also be performing in Canada, with shows in Montreal, Toronto, and Vancouver.

Fans can expect to hear classic hits like “School’s Out,” “No More Mr. Nice Guy,” and “Poison,” as well as newer tracks from Cooper’s latest album, “Detroit Stories.” The album pays homage to Cooper’s hometown of Detroit, and features collaborations with a variety of artists, including Wayne Kramer of the MC5 and Johnny “Bee” Badanjek of Mitch Ryder & the Detroit Wheels.

The Theatrics

Cooper’s live shows are known for their elaborate stage productions, and this tour is expected to be no different. Fans can expect to see Cooper’s trademark guillotine, as well as other theatrical elements that have become synonymous with his live performances.

Beyond Music

In addition to his music career, Cooper has also made a name for himself in the worlds of film and television. He has appeared in movies like “Wayne’s World” and “Dark Shadows,” and has lent his voice to animated shows like “King of the Hill” and “Robot Chicken.”

Cooper is also a philanthropist, and has been involved in a number of charitable causes throughout his career. He has supported organizations like the MusiCares Foundation, which provides assistance to musicians in need, and the Solid Rock Foundation, which provides music and arts education for young people.

Conclusion

Fans of Alice Cooper know that his live shows are not to be missed, and this tour is no exception. With a career spanning over five decades, Cooper has proven himself to be a true rock and roll icon, and his live shows are a testament to his enduring popularity and influence. Don’t miss your chance to see Alice Cooper live in concert on his “Ol’ Black Eyes is Back” tour.