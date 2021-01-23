Alice Yu Xie Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Missing Hiker Found Dead in Yosemite National Park.

Alice Yu Xie has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 22. 2020.

NPS Investigative Services Branch 19h · Ongoing investigation for visitor fatality in Yosemite National Park – go.usa.gov/xAGAk Special Agents of the NPS Investigative Services Branch are seeking tips from the public to aid the investigation for a visitor fatality in Yosemite National Park. "Alice" Yu Xie was reported overdue on Friday, January 15, 2021, after planning to hike to the top of Yosemite Falls. Searchers found her deceased at the base of Upper Yosemite Fall on Saturday, January 16. Next of kin have been notified. Xie was a 41-year-old Asian female, less than 5 feet tall, less than 100 pounds, with neck-length black hair. She was wearing a black shirt, a striped red and black shirt, and either a grey hooded sweatshirt with "Yosemite Half Dome" on front or a black hooded insulated jacket, as well as black jeans. She was hiking with the small green backpack pictured here. She traveled to Yosemite from Mariposa, CA on the YARTS bus on January 14, 2021 and was a Chinese national living in the United States. Information from other hikers and visitors is often very helpful to investigators. If you were on the trail to the top of Yosemite Falls on January 14 or 15 please contact us, even if you don't think you saw Xie – go.usa.gov/xPd8J CALL or TEXT the ISB Tip Line 888-653-0009 ONLINE www.nps.gov/ISB and click "Submit a Tip" EMAIL nps_isb@nps.gov Remember: Dial 9-1-1 for any emergency ISB: the Investigative Services Branch of the National Park Service www.nps.gov/ISB