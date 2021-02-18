Alicia Shavonne Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Alicia Shavonne has Died.

Death Notice for Today February 18. 2021

Alicia Shavonne has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 18. 2021.

LaShawn Prophetic Johnson 6h · Life can become so hard to the point you cover your own hurt, wounds and problems meanwhile, you trying to help someone else heal. That’s what I heard concerning you Angel #AliciaShavonne. This why I made it my business to become a Spiritual Life Coach because if we don’t understand 90% of what we go through is spiritually. Either spiritually exhausted, in the dark or spiritually inspired and motivated by the light of God. We want to assume this is just the physical and it’s natural to make decisions that at times seems out of our own hands to do. But I believe you would have never took yourself out having 3 beautiful children and you were successful too. But times get hard and some people don’t understand how to deal with the thoughts of suicide, hurt, emotions and torment. If anyone needs “HELP MENTALLY” that’s what I do and I take pride in helping people become Empowered By God. There is Help for You! Suicide Hot Line 1-800-273-8255 Spiritual Life Coach

