Alief Taqueria Shooting Claims the Life of Marco Alberto

Marco Alberto Dies After Shooting at Alief Taqueria

Marco Alberto lost his life after a shooting incident that occurred at an Alief taqueria. The shooting took place in broad daylight, and witnesses reported hearing multiple gunshots.

Emergency services rushed to the scene and transported Marco Alberto to a nearby hospital. Unfortunately, he succumbed to his injuries and passed away shortly thereafter.

The motive behind the shooting remains unclear, and the investigation is ongoing. The authorities have urged anyone with information regarding the incident to come forward and assist with their investigations.

The tragic incident has left many in the community shocked and saddened. Marco Alberto’s family and friends have expressed their grief and are calling for justice to be served.

