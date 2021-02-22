Alisha Jaynes Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : College of Business student Alisha Jaynes has Died .

The above mentioned individual has died , according to the following statements posted on social media.

With a heavy heart, we mourn the loss of College of Business student Alisha Jaynes. If you are able to offer financial support to her family, a GoFundMe link is contained in the tribute below. ⠀

⠀

We miss you, Alisha Jaynes.⠀

⠀

https://buff.ly/3sdzwMP



