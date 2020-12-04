Alison Lurie Death -Dead – Obituaries: Wonderful writer Alison Lurie has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

Alison Lurie has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December. 4, 2020.

“Lisa Appignanesi on Twitter: “Saddened to hear of the death of Alison LUrie who has given so many of us so much pleasure. ”

Tributes

Very sad to hear of the death of Alison Lurie. One of my favourite writers. She wrote with a wonderful ease and humour that disguised her brilliance. I’ve read her books to ragged shreds. RIP — Elly Griffiths (@ellygriffiths) December 4, 2020

Desperately sad to hear the great @PulitzerPrizes winning novelist Alison Lurie has died. She was a champion of my fiction and a wonderful friend @LittleBrownUK https://t.co/b7McRqp70b — Amanda Craig (@AmandaPCraig) December 4, 2020

So very sad. She was a wonderful writer. I first started reading her books in the 80s for my degree and I’ve read/re-read her work ever since then. ❤️📖 #AlisonLurie — Lesley Wilkinson (@janelesley) December 4, 2020

RIP the most excellent #alisonlurie, writer whom I found in my undergraduate years, thanks to my lecturer David Grylls. pic.twitter.com/LmeIuIKInh — Di Beddow (@DiBeddow) December 4, 2020

RIP Alison Lurie. The opening pages of “Foreign Affairs” (1984) pic.twitter.com/ZKPrQHcBb4 — Bowiesongs (@bowiesongs) December 4, 2020