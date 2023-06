Designer Aliya Nazir Aka Nickie Of Duo Nickie Nina Mother Crying Video

Nickie Nina fashion design Aliya Nazir fashion designer Nickie Nina designer duo Aliya Nazir legacy in fashion Aliya Nazir tribute video

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Designer Aliya Nazir, also known as Nickie of Duo Nickie Nina. In a heart-wrenching video, her mother can be seen crying over the loss of her beloved daughter.