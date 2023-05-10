All American Characters Names : The Ultimate Guide to All American Characters and Their Names

The World of American Literature: Iconic Characters and Their Names

American literature is home to a vast array of characters, each with their own unique names and personalities. From classic novels to modern works, American literature has produced some of the most memorable characters in literary history. Whether you’re a lifelong fan of American literature or just starting to explore the genre, this guide will introduce you to some of the most iconic and beloved characters and their names.

Holden Caulfield – The Catcher in the Rye

Holden Caulfield is the protagonist of J.D. Salinger’s The Catcher in the Rye. Holden is a disillusioned teenager who has been expelled from several schools and struggles to find his place in the world. His name is a combination of two English words: “holden”, which means to hold onto or possess, and “caul”, which is a type of membrane that covers a newborn’s head. The name Holden Caulfield suggests that he is trying to hold onto his innocence and protect himself from the harsh realities of the world.

2. Atticus Finch – To Kill a Mockingbird

Atticus Finch is the wise and compassionate lawyer who defends Tom Robinson, a black man falsely accused of rape, in Harper Lee’s To Kill a Mockingbird. Atticus is a symbol of justice and morality, and his name reflects his noble character. The name Atticus is derived from a Greek word meaning “man of Attica”, while Finch is a bird known for its song and beauty. Together, the name Atticus Finch suggests a man of intelligence, strength and beauty.

3. Jay Gatsby – The Great Gatsby

Jay Gatsby is the enigmatic millionaire who throws extravagant parties in F. Scott Fitzgerald’s The Great Gatsby. Gatsby is a mysterious figure who is obsessed with his lost love, Daisy Buchanan. His name is a testament to his ambition, as he reinvents himself from a poor boy to a wealthy socialite. The name Jay is a shortened version of James, while Gatsby is a surname with English roots. Together, the name Jay Gatsby suggests a man who is both charming and driven.

4. Hester Prynne – The Scarlet Letter

Hester Prynne is the protagonist of Nathaniel Hawthorne’s The Scarlet Letter. Hester is a young woman who is publicly shamed and punished for committing adultery in a Puritan community. Her name is a nod to her sin, as the letter “A” she is forced to wear symbolizes her adultery. The name Hester is derived from the Greek word “esther”, which means star, while Prynne is an English surname. Together, the name Hester Prynne suggests a woman who is both strong and scarred.

5. Ishmael – Moby-Dick

Ishmael is the narrator of Herman Melville’s Moby-Dick. Ishmael is a sailor who joins the crew of the Pequod, a whaling ship captained by the vengeful Ahab. His name is a biblical reference to the son of Abraham and Hagar, who was banished to the wilderness. The name Ishmael means “God hears”, suggesting that Ishmael is a witness to the events of the novel.

6. Scout Finch – To Kill a Mockingbird

Scout Finch is the daughter of Atticus Finch in Harper Lee’s To Kill a Mockingbird. Scout is a tomboy who is curious about the world around her and learns valuable lessons about empathy and justice. Her name is a reflection of her adventurous spirit, as she is always scouting out new experiences and ideas.

7. Tom Joad – The Grapes of Wrath

Tom Joad is the protagonist of John Steinbeck’s The Grapes of Wrath. Tom is a former inmate who is released from prison and returns home to find his family struggling to survive during the Great Depression. His name is a combination of two biblical names: Thomas and Job. The name Thomas means “twin”, while Job is a figure known for his endurance and faith. Together, the name Tom Joad suggests a man who is resilient and determined.

8. Elizabeth Bennet – Pride and Prejudice

Elizabeth Bennet is the protagonist of Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice. Elizabeth is a witty and independent woman who defies societal norms by refusing to marry for wealth and status. Her name is a variation of the Hebrew name Elisheba, which means “God is my oath”. The name Elizabeth suggests a woman who is strong-willed and faithful.

9. Holden McCrea – The Sun Also Rises

Holden McCrea is a character in Ernest Hemingway’s The Sun Also Rises. Holden is a war veteran and close friend of protagonist Jake Barnes. His name is a combination of two English words: “holden”, which means to hold onto or possess, and “mccrea”, which is a Gaelic surname meaning “son of grace”. Together, the name Holden McCrea suggests a man who is both tenacious and graceful.

10. Augie March – The Adventures of Augie March

Augie March is the protagonist of Saul Bellow’s The Adventures of Augie March. Augie is a young man who navigates his way through life in Chicago during the early 20th century. His name is a variation of the name Augustus, which means “great” or “majestic”. The name Augie suggests a character who is both ambitious and charismatic.

In conclusion, American literature has produced a diverse range of characters, each with their own unique names and personalities. From Holden Caulfield to Augie March, these characters have become a part of literary history and continue to inspire and captivate readers today. Whether you’re a fan of classic novels or modern works, these characters and their names are sure to leave a lasting impression.