All Hope Has Died: The Plagues of Rhyzyktus [2019] (rearranged for clarity)

The Plagues of Rhyzyktus – All Hope Has Died [2019]: A Dark Journey into Despair

The Plagues of Rhyzyktus is a one-man black metal project by the American musician and composer Aaron Kirby. The project’s latest album, All Hope Has Died (2019), is a haunting journey into despair and darkness.

The Atmosphere of Despair

The album begins with an instrumental track titled “Intro,” which sets the tone for the rest of the album. The track is a chilling soundscape of eerie synths and haunting whispers that create an atmosphere of despair and hopelessness.

The second track, “The Plague,” is a relentless assault of distorted guitar riffs and blast beats. The vocals are harsh and guttural, adding to the overall feeling of despair and anguish.

The Themes of the Album

The album’s lyrics are dark and bleak, exploring themes of death, despair, and hopelessness. The track “The Endless Void” is a prime example, with lyrics like “The void surrounds me, I’m lost in its embrace / The darkness consumes me, I’m drowning in its depths.”

The track “The Abyss” is another standout, with lyrics that paint a vivid picture of a world consumed by darkness and chaos. The chorus, “Into the abyss we fall, the darkness consumes us all,” is both haunting and chilling.

The Music

The music on All Hope Has Died is a blend of black metal, doom metal, and atmospheric music. The guitar riffs are heavy and distorted, the drums are relentless and pounding, and the synths add an eerie and haunting atmosphere to the music.

The track “The Plague” is a standout example of the music on the album. The guitar riffs are fast and furious, the drums are pounding and relentless, and the synths add an eerie and haunting atmosphere to the music.

Final Thoughts

All Hope Has Died is a dark and haunting journey into despair and hopelessness. The album’s themes and lyrics are bleak and depressing, but the music is powerful and intense. The Plagues of Rhyzyktus has created a masterpiece of black metal that is sure to please fans of the genre.

