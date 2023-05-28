“all-rounded player”: “Sinner Delights in Facing World No.1 Alcaraz, Hailed as Most Versatile Player”

Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz: The Rising Rivalry in Tennis

Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz have had some amazing battles in the past year or two with many proclaiming this a rising rivalry that will dominate Tennis in the future. It’s not hard to understand why because they might be the two most talented players of their generation. They’re proven winners and have been pretty much since they started to play tennis on the ATP Tour and they are young. Neither is going anywhere for the next decade so we’ll be seeing a lot of them.

High praise for Alcaraz

For the most part, Alcaraz has been able to get on top of Sinner as he won the most important match they play against each other at last year’s US Open. Sinner beat him in the Umag final last year and at Wimbledon as well but that match at Wimbledon basically allowed Alcaraz to book the final and win the event.

That being said, Sinner has high praise for Alcaraz:

“I think at the moment he is the most all-rounded player. He knows how to do everything on the court, you can’t really damage him like a lot of players, maybe they have a worse backhand than a forehand. He is 100 per cent on every single shot. I feel like I am also, but there are certain things I can do a lot better. We are serving a lot, trying to build that up, to improve it.”

Rivalry

He’d be happy to have a rivalry with Alcaraz for the next 10-15 years because having a rival pushes you to go further than you thought was possible:

“I would be very happy if we had this rivalry for 10, 15 years, but there are other players also. For example Holger [Rune] is playing great tennis, I feel Lorenzo Musetti is going to be a very great player. You never know, but I consider myself one of the best young players. Let’s see.”

Tennis rivalry Rising stars All-round performance Top-ranked players Competitive spirit

News Source : Jack Tate

Source Link :“He is the most all-rounded player”: Sinner revelling in battles with World No.1 Alcaraz/